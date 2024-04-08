×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage and Calls For Consumer Action

Broken window seat on Air India flight sparks outrage; passengers demand compensation and consider legal action.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage
Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage | Image:X: @Kaijee04
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In recent times, social media is filled with people complaining about the airline's services being bad. And in this series, a new scenario is added when a passenger finds broken seats on an Air India flight that is going from Delhi to Bengaluru. Moreover, the worst part was that he paid an extra ₹1,000 for this window seat. The passenger posted this incident of X and also tagged the ministry with the airline. 

The user wrote, “Paid extra 1k for a broken window seat  (22A) on Air India AI512 from DEL to BLR on 4th Apr. They called the engineer to fix it, but he couldn't. Is this what I paid the flight fare for? Can't I atleast expect a proper seat after paying so much? @airindia @DGCAIndia @Ministry_CA.” 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation were also tagged in the X post. 

The airline replied to the tweet with apologies and said, “Hi, we're sorry for the disappointing experience. Please DM us your booking details (boarding pass) so that we can check and assist you.”

After that, the airline also said, “Hi, thank you for sharing the details. Your feedback is crucial, and we apologise for falling short of expectations. We'll investigate the matter and take corrective action. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.” 

People's Reactions In The Comments:

One user wrote, “Hi, did they offer an alternate seat / alternate flight or at least refund you the ticket cost + some.? I see you have a legit case for full refund + some extra in a consumer court.”

Another one said, “This is why u shouldn't choose Air India. Dont worry, for sure you will get 100 INR compensation from them because they are super stingy, even if the mistake is with the scam @airindia. So avoid this fraud airline at any cost hereafter.”

Another one said, “Rest assured, Air India won't take any action. Don't waste time here. Go and file a consumer court case. At least you will get a full refund plus other costs. Hurry as time is crucial.....”

Published April 8th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

