Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

Brothers From UP's Amberdkar Nagar Tried To Convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Into Helicopter

Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar tried to converted a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter, know more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral News: A news is coming from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, where two brothers tried to converted a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter. 

The ingenious transformation caught the attention of locals and authorities of Ambedkar Nagar, but their ambitious project was cut short when law enforcement intervened.

The visuals are from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. Here two brothers tried to convert a regular car into a real helicopter with limited resources and funds. 

Image of the modified car/ANI

Employing the principle of jugaad, a term often used in India to signify innovative makeshift solutions, the duo half way transformed the humble Wagon R into a helicopter, defying conventional norms and expectations.

Image/ANI

The news of their unconventional creation quickly spread throughout the region, sparking both admiration and concern among residents.

The video of this modified car was shared on social media X by @priyarajputlive on March 17, 2024. The video has gathered over 70k views so far, and the comment section is flooded with questions and suggestions. 

Watch Viral Video: 

While some hailed the brothers' creativity and determination, others voiced apprehension over the safety and legality of their .

According to sources, the police has taken the modified car into their custody and its parked inside the police station premises where further investigation is going on.

Modified car parked inside police station in Ambedkar Nagar

 

 

 


 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

Viral

