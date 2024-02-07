English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Sania Mirza Took 'Khula' from Shoaib Malik. What It Means

Shoaib and Sania got married in Hyderabad in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they use to live in Dubai. They have a 5-year old son.

Apoorva Shukla
Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza
Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza | Image: Instagram/ Sania Mirza
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik tied knot with popular Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Saturday January 20, Sania Mirza's father confirmed that the couple is divorced. Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza said that Sania had separated from Shoaib through the process of “khula”. 

“It was a khula” said Sania Mirza’s father regarding her marital status with Malik. Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband, as per the Sharia law. 

Advertisement

Pakistan's former cricket captain Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star, Sania, with whom he has a son Izaan. Shoaib and Sania had got married in Hyderabad in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they use to live in Dubai. Their five-year-old son Izaan currently lives with Sania. 

Sania Mirza, one of India's greatest tennis players has announced her retirement last year. In a career spanning 20 years, where she won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, Sania was seen as a trailblazer for women in sport. 

Advertisement

Sania's cryptic post on social media 

There have been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years. Just a few days back Malik also unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram.

Advertisement

Just two days back Sania had shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, an excerpt from which reads, “Divorce is hard.” 

Who is Sana Javed? 

Sana Javed who has starred in a number of hit drama serial and also acted in Pakistani films had married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 at a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, two months earlier, reports about their divorce emerged.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories35 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement