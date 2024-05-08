Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who has been in prison since being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024, will remain in judicial custody until May 14, the Rouse Avenue Court ruled.

The Delhi court had rejected her bail application on Monday, May 6. K Kavitha had been taken into custody in two cases - corruption and money laundering - in connection with the Delhi liquor scam of the excise policy. Both cases are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED.

Kaveri Baweja, Special Judge for CBI and ED of Rouse Avenue Courts, extended the custody of K Kavitha after she was produced before Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of her remand, as per reports in PTI.

The ED said in the court that the investigation in the cases was at an important stage, and that it may file a charge sheet against K Kavitha within a week from now. On May 6, the CBI had told the court that K Kavitha was not required for custodial interrogation any further. The investigation agency had already questioned the BRS leader in custody.

Telangana MLC K Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.