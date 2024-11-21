Published 17:19 IST, November 21st 2024
BRTS Corridor in Indore to be Removed to Ease Traffic Movement: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced that the corridor dedicated to the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Indore will be removed.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
MP CM Mohan Yadav | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:19 IST, November 21st 2024