BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Starts Today, Follow These Crucial Instructions

Advertisement

Patna: Bihar School Examination Board will commence BSEB Matric Exam 2024 on February 15, 2024. The Matric annual or class 10 examination are scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024 across the state at various examination centers.

Bihar: BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Commences Today. Follow These Instructions

Advertisement

The BSEB Matric examination will take place in two shifts every day:-

a) First shift from 9.30 am to 12:45 pm

b) Second Shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm.

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Here are the important instructions



The important instructions are listed here which can be checked by the candidates

1) Examinees have to carry the admit card to the center on all days.

2) Thirty minutes prior to the exam's start time, all applicants must arrive at the testing location. As for shift 2, candidates must report to the exam center by 1.30 pm; for shift 1, candidates must arrive by 9 am.

3) The candidates will have 15 minutes at the beginning of each shift to read and comprehend the questions.

4) Candidates who are disabled or visually challenged and are unable to write on their own may use a scribe. As recompense, all such candidates will receive an extra 20 minutes each hour.



To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, BSEB has set up a control room for students, parents and others. The control room will remain functional from February 14 to February 23, 2024. People facing any sort of problem can seek assistance from the control room on telephone numbers- 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227. Candidates can visit official website of BSEB for more details.

