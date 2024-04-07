×

Updated February 25th, 2022 at 20:30 IST

BSES Yamuna sets up its first EV charging station in Mayur Vihar

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has commissioned India’s first ‘Smart Managed EV Charging Station’ at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, an official statement said on Friday.

The EV charging station, which can charge five e-vehicles simultaneously, is located at BYPL’s 11 kV sub-station building in Mayur Vihar Extension Phase-I, it stated.

The carefully selected site is a gateway to Noida and can be easily accessed by EV users and EV fleet operators.

Depending on the response, more such smart EV charging stations will be rolled-out in south, west, east and central Delhi, it said.

Launched as a pilot project, the station has been partially funded by Nordic Innovation, an organisation promoted by the Nordic Council of Ministers, the statement said.

It has been executed by Fortum Charge and Drive, a Gurgaon-based private firm, and will be the first BYPL operated and managed smart EV charging station, it said.

The station was inaugurated by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson Justice Shabihul Hasnain ‘Shastri’ and DERC member Dr AK Ambasht, the statement said.

Unlike conventional EV charging stations, this station can be integrated with BYPL’s SCADA system - the state-of-the-art nerve system of the discom - and managed remotely, the statement said.

“The smart charging station being set-up is truly smart and equipped with an ‘analytic platform’, which will help electric vehicle (EV) owners get a seamless digital experience,” it said.

The EV chargers at the outlet are being integrated with a mobile application that enables consumers to locate, pre-book an appointment, and even pay at the EV charging station.

It will be available on both Android and iOS platforms, the statement said.

“BSES is gearing up to play a major role in the emerging EV sector,” said a BSES spokesperson.

“This partnership with Nordic Innovation and Fortum Charge is a testimonial to these efforts. Through this association, we at BYPL aim to reiterate our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable growth.

“We plan to install more such smart public EV charging stations in the future,” read the statement. PTI NIT NIT VN VN

Published February 25th, 2022 at 20:30 IST

