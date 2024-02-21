Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 23:17 IST

BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshis, hands them over to BGB

Three Bangladeshis, who were trying to sneak into India, were apprehended by the BSF and later handed over to the border guards of the neighbouring country in a goodwill gesture, an official in Guwahati said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel nabbed the three Bangladeshi nationals at Dighaltari outpost in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Wednesday, the official of the paramilitary force said.

During interrogation, the trio said that they were labourers and were planning to go to New Delhi in search of jobs. They were identified as 28-year-old Md Tajul Islam, 21-year-old Md Anarul Seikh and 12-year-old Ahidul Islam.

All three were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) during a flag meeting.

The BSF has also seized 295 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and 29.3 kg Ganja on Wednesday along the India-Bangladesh border while the goods were being smuggled to Bangladesh, the official added. 

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 23:17 IST

