Amritsar: An Afghan individual in the Gurdaspur sector and a Pakistani national in Tarn Taran were captured during two separate incidents by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab.

The reasons for their entry are currently under investigation by border authorities.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅



— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) February 5, 2024

The commitment of Border Security Force remains unwavering in safeguarding the nation's integrity.These actions reflect BSF’s continuous efforts to ensure the safety and sovereignty of our nation", BSF added in their statement.