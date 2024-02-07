Updated February 6th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
BSF Captures Afghan and Pakistani Nationals Along Indo-Pak Border in Punjab
The reasons for their entry are currently under investigation by border authorities.
The Border Security Force detained an Afghan individual in Gurdaspur and a Pakistani national in Tarn Taran. | Image:BSF
Amritsar: An Afghan individual in the Gurdaspur sector and a Pakistani national in Tarn Taran were captured during two separate incidents by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab.
The commitment of Border Security Force remains unwavering in safeguarding the nation's integrity.These actions reflect BSF’s continuous efforts to ensure the safety and sovereignty of our nation", BSF added in their statement.
Published February 6th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
