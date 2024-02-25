Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:35 IST
BSF DG reviews operational preparedness of troops along IB
Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of troops along the International Border (IB), officials said.
This is the first visit of Singh to the Jammu frontier after taking over as the chief of the force on August 25.
On the first day of his visit, Singh visited Samba and Kathua sectors along the IB, the force PRO said.
The DG was accompanied by IG BSF Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal and other officers. Jamwal briefed the DG about complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing current security scenario, the PRO said.
"DG reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan (along IB)", he said. Singh interacted with jawans and praised them for their dedication towards the safeguarding of the border. PTI AB SMN SMN
