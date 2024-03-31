×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 12:43 IST

BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pakistani Drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK, said the BSF Punjab Frontier.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Pakistani drone recovered by BSF in Punjab
Pakistani drone recovered by BSF in Punjab | Image: X/ @BSF_Punjab
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Border Security Forces on Sunday, March 31, recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The BSF recovered the drone during a searrch operation, thus, foiling another border intrusion attempt. 

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK. 

In the morning, the BSF received information regarding presence of a drone in the border area and conducted a search operation, said BSF Punjab Frontier. During the search operation, the drone was recovered. 

The drone was recovered in a field in Tarn Taran district near Havelian village. “During the search operation at approximately 08:35 AM, BSF troops successfully recovered the drone. The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Havellian village in Tarn Taran District,” said the BSF Punjab Frontier in a post on X. 

“The coordinated efforts of BSF intelligence and the swift action of the troops prevented another drone intrusion from across the border,” said the BSF. 

 

 

 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 12:43 IST

