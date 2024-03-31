Advertisement

New Delhi: The Border Security Forces on Sunday, March 31, recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The BSF recovered the drone during a searrch operation, thus, foiling another border intrusion attempt.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK.

In the morning, the BSF received information regarding presence of a drone in the border area and conducted a search operation, said BSF Punjab Frontier. During the search operation, the drone was recovered.

The drone was recovered in a field in Tarn Taran district near Havelian village. “During the search operation at approximately 08:35 AM, BSF troops successfully recovered the drone. The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Havellian village in Tarn Taran District,” said the BSF Punjab Frontier in a post on X.

On the morning of 31 March 2024, #BSF intelligence received information regarding the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district. @BSF_Punjab troops promptly responded to the information and conducted a… pic.twitter.com/xL3cbiD59k — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) March 31, 2024

“The coordinated efforts of BSF intelligence and the swift action of the troops prevented another drone intrusion from across the border,” said the BSF.