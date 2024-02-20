English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 26th, 2021 at 14:40 IST

BSF hands over 13-year-old Bangladeshi boy to BGB in a goodwill gesture

The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over a 13-year-old Bangladeshi boy, who was apprehended while illegally crossing the international border in Meghalaya, to the BGB in a goodwill gesture, officials said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over a 13-year-old Bangladeshi boy, who was apprehended while illegally crossing the international border in Meghalaya, to the BGB in a goodwill gesture, officials said on Sunday.

A woman smuggler and the boy were apprehended on September 24 while illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border through the unfenced area at Nongkhen in Meghalaya for petty smuggling, a BSF statement said.

Both the woman and the boy hail from Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

The woman revealed that she brought the minor boy with her as labour for carrying items meant for smuggling into India, the BSF said.

The boy was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during a flag meeting on Saturday in presence of police representatives as a goodwill gesture and the apprehended Bangladeshi woman was handed over to police station Baghmara for further legal action, the statement said.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General Inderjit Singh Rana said the goodwill gesture was adopted by the BSF as a humanitarian approach in such cases where the victims are minors.

"Both the border guarding forces have developed an understanding on such subjects and these issues are amicably resolved to strengthen the existing relationship and to enhance mutual trust between both the neighbouring countries," he said. 

Advertisement

Published September 26th, 2021 at 14:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

13 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

19 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

20 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UFC in WWE: MMA Superstar reaches RAW to CALL OUT Conor McGregor

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari Reaches Sandeshkhali

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Hyderabad: Cylinder Explodes at House in Karimnagar

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. India Slips In World's Most Powerful Passport Ranking, France Leads

    Travel25 minutes ago

  5. Vaquar Shaikh, Who Replaced Rituraj In Anupamaa, Condoles Actor's Death

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo