Jammu: Border Security Force on Saturday morning launched a massive Anti-Tunnel drive on the International Border in Samba district of Jammu. The operation was launched at around 9.30 am today morning ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20 to inaugurate projects more than Rs 3100 crore. BSF officials told Republic that Anti Tunnel drive was launched today morning in various sectors of Samba district amid regular flow of inputs that terrorists may try to use cross border tunnel to sneak in into Indian Territory. "Electronic gadgets and manual tools are being used to rule out possibility of cross border tunnel. The drill will be followed in all sectors of the International Border ahead of an alert owing to VVIP visit scheduled to take place next week," he added.

The alert has been issued by Central Intelligence agencies of possible mischief by Pakistan and its sponsored terror groups ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

Modi's first visit post Article 370 was on Jaish Radar

The first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Jammu and Kashmir in 2022 was on Jaish-E-Mohammed's radar when two Afghan terrorists sneaked into Jammu through Samba International Border using tunnels. Both terrorists were highly trained and were neutralised hours ahead of Modi's public rally in Samba. Both had plans to carry out Fidayeen attack to inflict maximum casualties in Jammu region.

The BSF is manning about 192 km of IB and Line of Control (LoC) alongside the Army and is keeping a tight vigil to scuttle any attempt of infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and drone activity from across the border. Multiple incidents have been reported in last five years where terrorists have used tunnels to sneak in into Indian Territory.

Modi to launch developmental projects worth more than Rs 3100 crore

Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20 is focused on inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a multitude of developmental projects. Among the highlights are the inauguration of 85 projects, ranging from transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandits in Ganderbal and Kupwara to the establishment of degree colleges, drug testing laboratories, grid stations, and transmission line projects across both divisions. Additionally, road projects, bridges, and modernization initiatives such as the Narwal Fruit Mandi and Common Effluent Treatment Plants in Samba are slated for inauguration. Notably, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for 124 projects, including industrial estates, infrastructure upgrades, and housing for Kashmiri migrants, among others.





