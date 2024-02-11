Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:43 IST
BSF-Punjab Police Joint Op Nabs Smuggler, Unearths 1kg Suspected Heroin in Ferozepur
During questioning, the smuggler provided further details, which led to the discovery of suspected heroin.
Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF), acting on specific information, arrested a smuggler in Changa Rai Hitter village, Ferozepur district, and launched a joint operation with the Punjab Police on Saturday.
During questioning, the smuggler provided further details, which led to the discovery of suspected heroin. The first packet was found around 11:30 pm, followed by another at 7:30 am on Sunday. Both packets were wrapped in yellow tape and found in a farming field near Changa Rai Hittar village.
In total, 2 packets of suspected heroin, weighing 1 kg and with illumination strips attached, were seized during the operation.
