Jammu and Kashmir: Border Security Force has recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) dropped by a Pakistani drone in Kathua district of Jammu. The recovery has been made in Manyari area of Kathua district.

Officials have informed Republic that an IED has been recovered by the Border Security Force in the Manyari area of Kathua and is suspected to have been dropped using a drone. Teams of the Bomb Disposal Squad have been rushed to the spot while senior officials of BSF are already on the spot.

Sources further informed that the Border security force has fired some shots. However, it is unclear whether they were speculative shots or were aimed at some suspected moment. Intensified searches have been launched in the area by the security forces.