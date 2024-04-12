Advertisement

Nadia: The Border Security Force (BSF) in a major breakthrough against a gold smuggling racket, foiled an attempt to smuggle gold on the International border in West Bengal’s Nadia District by seizing 10 gold bars weighing 1.166 Kg from the forest areas. The alert jawans of Border Outpost Kadipur of 32 Battalion, which comes under South Bengal Frontier managed to seize the smuggled gold. According to the BSF, the operation was carried out based on specific information shared by the Intelligence Department of the BSF regarding a smuggling attempt from Bangladesh to India. The estimated value of the seized gold was found to be over Rs 82.45 Lakh.

The BSF spokesperson stated that the operation was carried out on April 10. The official said, “The jawans of the border outpost Kadipur got specific information about gold being thrown over at the border fencing. Accordingly, jawans were alerted and an ambush was laid in the suspected area in front and behind the border fence.”

“During the ambush, the ambush party observed a man who had come to collect the gold consignment hiding in the bushes near the suspicious area behind the cattle fence and two men clandestinely took cover in the dense vegetation coming from the Bangladesh side. When the smugglers from Bangladesh attempted to throw the packet, the party deployed on the other side of the border fence challenged them to stop and tried to capture them. However, the smugglers managed to escape by taking advantage of the dense vegetation in the area,” the official informed.

Further, the person who had come to collect the gold, immediately realized that he was surrounded by the BSF and ran back toward the Indian side by taking advantage of the dense vegetation.

A thorough search was carried out in the area, during which, a plastic packet was seized and 10 gold bars weighing about 1.166 Kg were recovered.

Later, the seized gold was handed over to the Customs office in Banpur for further legal action.

