Published 14:31 IST, July 22nd 2024
BSF Sets Up 'Special Help Desks' to Assist Students Returning from Violence-Hit Bangladesh
The BSF South Bengal Frontier has set up "special help desks" at ICP along the India-Bangladesh border to facilitate the safe return of students from Bangladesh
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BSF Sets Up 'Special Help Desks' to Assist Students Returning from Violence-Hit Bangladesh | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:31 IST, July 22nd 2024