Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

BSF Thwarts Gold Smuggling Bid, Seizes Gold Bar Worth Over Rs 74 Lakh on Indo-Bangladesh Border

A gold smuggling attempt was foiled by the BSF under south Bengal frontier and a gold bar worth over Rs 74 lakh was also seized during the operation.

Aaquil Jameel
BSF Thwarts Gold Smuggling Bid, Seizes Gold Bar Worth Over Rs 74 Lakh on Indo-Bangladesh Border
BSF Thwarts Gold Smuggling Bid, Seizes Gold Bar Worth Over Rs 74 Lakh on Indo-Bangladesh Border | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A gold smuggling attempt was foiled by the BSF under south Bengal frontier and a gold bar worth over Rs 74 lakh was also seized during the operation. As per reports, the smugglers were trying to smuggle these gold bars from Bangladesh to India by throwing it over the border fencing.  

The incident came to light after the troops of the Border Outpost Mamabhagina were informed about the gold crossing from their area of responsibility by the intelligence department of the BSF. 

Advertisement

Upon learning of the case, they swiftly took action, setting up an ambush. On February 5th, the ambush team detected suspicious activity and observed a Bangladeshi individual crossing the border, tossing a small bag onto the Indian side, where an Indian smuggler was expected to retrieve it.

However, as per reports, he failed in his attempt and managed to escape. However, upon inspecting the incident site, a small bag containing two gold bars was recovered.  

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an official stated that the seized gold bar has been safely handed over the customs department and further probe to initiate legal proceedings is underway.

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement