New Delhi: A gold smuggling attempt was foiled by the BSF under south Bengal frontier and a gold bar worth over Rs 74 lakh was also seized during the operation. As per reports, the smugglers were trying to smuggle these gold bars from Bangladesh to India by throwing it over the border fencing.

The incident came to light after the troops of the Border Outpost Mamabhagina were informed about the gold crossing from their area of responsibility by the intelligence department of the BSF.

Upon learning of the case, they swiftly took action, setting up an ambush. On February 5th, the ambush team detected suspicious activity and observed a Bangladeshi individual crossing the border, tossing a small bag onto the Indian side, where an Indian smuggler was expected to retrieve it.

However, as per reports, he failed in his attempt and managed to escape. However, upon inspecting the incident site, a small bag containing two gold bars was recovered.

Meanwhile, an official stated that the seized gold bar has been safely handed over the customs department and further probe to initiate legal proceedings is underway.