BSP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants in Chhatarpur

New Delhi: Chhatarpur Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mahendra Gupta was fatally shot on Monday evening by unknown assailants. The shocking incident unfolded in front of Gajraj Marriage Garden on Sagar Road, where the BSP leader had arrived to attend a wedding ceremony. Mahendra Gupta fell to the ground after being targeted by the assailants. Despite the swift response of authorities, including the Civil Line police station personnel and the Circle Superintendent of Police (CSP), the BSP leader succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The BSP leader had contested assembly elections twice from the Bijawar assembly seat.

Gupta's private security guard Abdul Mansoori said he was shot by a motorcycle-borne man. The assailant fled by the time he could load his rifle to retaliate, Mansoori said, adding he had seen the attacker and could identify him.