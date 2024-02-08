Advertisement

Lucknow: BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Saturday got the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha event of the Ram Mandir on January 22. According to reports, the BSP supremo has accepted the invite but she will be unable to attend the grand ceremony. On the other hand, Vishwa Hindu Parishad , in a media briefing, said that an invitation was sent to Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav. Earlier, Yadav had expressed his desire of honoring the invite if it was sent to him. However, after he got the invite, he took a U-turn and said that he would decline it as he didn't know the one (VHP Working President Alok Kumar) who had sent him the invite.

A huge row has erupted over Ram Mandir invitations with top three leaders from Congress, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, turning down the invite. They have called it a “political event”. Top INDI leaders have called for a boycott, stating that the decision to inaugurate an “incomplete temple” was a “political one” ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"Do whatever you want, you are doing a gimmick before the elections, do it, I have no problem but disregarding people of other communities is not right",said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The invitation list for the mega event includes the names of bigswigs from across