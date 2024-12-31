Btech Graduate Among 3 Held by Delhi Police for Illegal Arms Supply

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including a BTech graduate employed with a multinational company, for their alleged involvement with an inter-state arms supply racket, officials said on Tuesday.

The operation led to the recovery of five semi-automatic pistols, 275 live cartridges, mobile phones and SIM cards, police said.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Choube (46), Aviral Sharma (35), and Jitender Singh (42), who were engaged in the supply of illegal firearms in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, they added.

"Following a tip-off, police arrested Rajesh Choube on November 28 from near the Sector-18 Metro station in Rohini, where he came to deliver a large consignment of firearms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik, said.

During questioning, Choube revealed that he procured the firearms from a local supplier in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, the officer said.

Based on the disclosures made by Choube, police arrested Aviral Sharma from Agra on November 30, who revealed that he sourced illegal firearms from various suppliers in Madhya Pradesh, which distributed to Choube and others, including Jitender Singh, the DCP said.

Police arrested Singh from his residence in Rajasthan's Dholpur on December 2, he said.

The probe revealed that Sharma, a BTech graduate employed with a multinational company, used his position to facilitate the illegal arms trade, the DCP said.