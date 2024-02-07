Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:30 IST

BTech Student Dies by Suicide in Kota, 3rd in 14 Days

The 27-year-old BTech student, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, had been preparing for entrance exams in Kota from 2016 to 2019 before securing admission.

Isha Bhandari
BTech Student Dies by Suicide in Kota, 3rd in 14 Days
The 27-year-old BTech student, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, had been preparing for entrance exams in Kota from 2016 to 2019 before securing admission | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kota: Noor Mohammed, a final year BTech student from SRM University, Chennai, was found hanging in his paying guest room in Rajasthan’s Kota. The incident marks the third suicide in Kota within a span of two weeks, raising concerns about the mental well-being of students in this competitive education hub. The 27-year-old BTech student, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, had been preparing for entrance exams in Kota from 2016 to 2019 before securing admission to SRM University. Despite the shift to online classes, the final year BTech student faced the tragic fate of succumbing to suicide, leaving authorities puzzled as no suicide note was discovered.

“A mess boy noticed an untouched tiffin box outside Mohammed’s room,” said DSP Dharmveer Singh, overseeing the Vigyan Nagar area. 

Advertisement

The police were informed around 8 pm on Thursday, leading to the retrieval of the body. The post-mortem is underway, and the family has been notified. 

Past incidents of suicides in Kota 

This incident follows the suicides of 18-year-old Niharika Singh and 19-year-old Mohammed Zaid on January 29 and January 23, respectively. Niharika left a heartbreaking note apologizing to her parents, while no suicide note was found in Zaid's case. 

Kota, known for its coaching institutes shows rise in suicides among students. This highlights the urgent need for mental health support for the students. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  2. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple

    Tech 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement