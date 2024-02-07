The 27-year-old BTech student, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, had been preparing for entrance exams in Kota from 2016 to 2019 before securing admission | Image: PTI

Kota: Noor Mohammed, a final year BTech student from SRM University, Chennai, was found hanging in his paying guest room in Rajasthan’s Kota. The incident marks the third suicide in Kota within a span of two weeks, raising concerns about the mental well-being of students in this competitive education hub. The 27-year-old BTech student, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, had been preparing for entrance exams in Kota from 2016 to 2019 before securing admission to SRM University. Despite the shift to online classes, the final year BTech student faced the tragic fate of succumbing to suicide, leaving authorities puzzled as no suicide note was discovered.

“A mess boy noticed an untouched tiffin box outside Mohammed’s room,” said DSP Dharmveer Singh, overseeing the Vigyan Nagar area.

The police were informed around 8 pm on Thursday, leading to the retrieval of the body. The post-mortem is underway, and the family has been notified.

Past incidents of suicides in Kota

This incident follows the suicides of 18-year-old Niharika Singh and 19-year-old Mohammed Zaid on January 29 and January 23, respectively. Niharika left a heartbreaking note apologizing to her parents, while no suicide note was found in Zaid's case.

Kota, known for its coaching institutes shows rise in suicides among students. This highlights the urgent need for mental health support for the students.