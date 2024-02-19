Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

B.Tech Student in Kota Claims Own Life by Hanging Himself Inside Room

A student pursuing B.Tech course in Rajasthan's Kota took his own life by hanging himself inside his room. The student was reportedly suffering from depression.

Digital Desk
A student pursuing B.Tech course in Rajasthan's Kota took his own life by hanging himself inside his room.
A student pursuing B.Tech course in Rajasthan's Kota took his own life by hanging himself inside his room. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Kota: A student pursuing B.Tech course in Rajasthan's education hub Kota took his own life by hanging himself inside his room, news agency IANS reported on Monday, quoting the police officials. The student, who was pursuing his education from Jalandhar in Punjab, was suffering from depression, officials told IANS.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident took place when the deceased was alone at home on Sunday as his family members had gone to Lucknow to attend a wedding ceremony. Recalling his son's last words –  “Papa, I am fed up with life” – the deceased's father reportedly revealed that when the family members called him back, he did not receive the call, following which they called a neighbour who told them that their son was not opening the door.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday, and the mortal remains of the deceased were handed over to the family on Monday after post-mortem, reports suggest.

“The elder son was 23-year-old, and was pursuing B.Tech from Jalandhar. He was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment for the past two-three years", IANS quoted Rajaram, the sub-inspector of the Kunhadi police station, as saying.

"On Saturday, his parents had gone to Lucknow to attend a relative’s wedding, and he was alone in the house. He called his father at around 4am on Sunday and told him that he was fed up with his life. After some time, his father called him back but he didn’t answer the phone,” Rajaram reportedly said, adding that his father subsequently called their neighbour who then went to their house and called their son's name several times, but the latter did not open the door.

“I immediately left from Lucknow with my wife and upon reaching, we saw our son hanging inside his room", Rajesh Mathur, the deceased’s father, told IANS. He was immediately rushed to the MBS Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

