Budaun: Javed, the brother of Sajid accused of murdering two children in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun was arrested from Barielly on Thursday, March 21, in a massive breakthrough for state police.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers - Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife on Tuesday. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

Hours after the murder on Tuesday evening, the accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police, said IG Bareilly range RK Singh, while Javed was absconding. The police on Wednesday detained the father and uncle of the accused.

The FIR, based on the complaint by the victims' father Vinod Kumar, said Sajid and his brother Javed reached the house at around 7 pm. Sajid told his wife that he needed Rs 5,000 to pay the hospital for the delivery of his child.

