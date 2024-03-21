×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:37 IST

BREAKING: Budaun Double Murder Accused Javed Arrested In Massive Breakthrough For UP Police

Javed, the brother of Sajid accused of murdering two children in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun was arrested from Barielly on Thursday, March 21

Reported by: Digital Desk
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery | Image:ANI
Budaun:  Javed, the brother of Sajid accused of murdering two children in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun was arrested from Barielly on Thursday, March 21, in a massive breakthrough for state police. 

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers - Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife on Tuesday. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

Hours after the murder on Tuesday evening, the accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police, said IG Bareilly range RK Singh, while Javed was absconding. The police on Wednesday detained the father and uncle of the accused. 

The FIR, based on the complaint by the victims' father Vinod Kumar, said Sajid and his brother Javed reached the house at around 7 pm. Sajid told his wife that he needed Rs 5,000 to pay the hospital for the delivery of his child. 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:30 IST

