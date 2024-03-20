×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

Budaun Tragedy: Opposition Politicises Brutal Murder Amid Calls for Justice

Budaun Double Murder: Opposition parties have left no stone unturned in politicising the matter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder
Budaun Double Murder: Opposition parties have left no stone unturned in politicising the matter. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Lucknow: The tragic incident in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, where a barber brutally killed two children, has sparked political controversy as Opposition parties have left no stone unturned in politicising the matter. While the bereaved family has been demanding justice, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party criticised the BJP government terming the incident 'a failure of law and order'.  

"The lives could have been saved had the police worked properly. They (BJP government) can't hide their shortcomings, this encounter is not going to hide their failure," Yadav said, referring to the encounter of one of the accused of the brutal murder of two children at their home in Budaun. For the unversed, hours after the murder on Tuesday evening, accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police.

Echoing similar remarks, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav also attacked the government over the incident. "The incident in Budaun is very saddening but the law and order of the government has failed totally. This becomes clear by incidents like these," Yadav said while talking to the media. When asked about the encounter, he said, "I congratulate the district and police administration for the action but the truth behind the incident must also come out."

BJP MP Visits Bereaved Family

BJP MP from Budaun Sanghamitra Maurya visited the house of the deceased boys and assured full support to the family members. "I condemn the murder of the two minor boys. Our family of the BJP is with the grieving family. I would just say to those people who are doing politics on the issue that this is not the time to do politics," she said.

"Samajwadi Party is doing politics on the issue because its so-called fort of Budaun was demolished by people here in 2019. The SP candidate must have seen that no one was there to ask about him in Budaun today. This is why they are doing politics on the issue," said Maurya without taking any name.

She was apparently referring to SP leader Shivpal Yadav who first visited Budaun last week after his name was announced as the candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. Maurya defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav from the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Budaun Murder: Chilling Details Emerge in FIR

  • The man who allegedly murdered two children at their home knew the family and had gone there seeking money for payment to a hospital where his pregnant wife was admitted, the FIR said.
  • The FIR, based on the complaint by the victims' father Vinod Kumar, said Sajid and his brother Javed reached the house at around 7 pm.
  • Sajid told his wife that he needed Rs 5,000 to pay the hospital for the delivery of his child.
  • When the wife went inside to get the money, Sajid went to the rooftop of the house. Moments later, Javed also reached the rooftop and they called Ayush and Ahaan, according to the complaint.
  • The accused attacked the minors with a sharp razor. When they came downstairs, Sangeeta saw that their clothes were drenched in blood.
  • According to the FIR, one of them said, "I have done my work today".
  • The accused also attacked the third son Yuvraj who had gone upstairs to fetch some water. Yuvraj is admitted in hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

What Happened Yesterday? 

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers -- Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds. Hours after the murder, the accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police. 

Sajid's shop was also set on fire. Some other shops nearby and a motorcycle were also vandalised by local people and the boys' family members. Earlier in the day, the police detained the father and uncle of the accused. The other accused, Sajid's brother Javed, is absconding.

Magisterial Probe Ordered

Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the encounter of the accused in the case. The boys' father, who is a private contractor, was out of the district at the time of the incident. Apart from his wife Sangeeta, his mother was present at the house.

Police have also not confirmed the motive behind the incident. They have booked both Javed and Sajid for murder (under IPC Section 302 IPC).

"We have detained one Babu, the father of Sajid and Javed and their uncle Kayamuddin for questioning. The move is part of our efforts to arrest Javed who is absconding," said Budaun's Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Whatsapp logo