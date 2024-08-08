sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:57 IST, August 8th 2024

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Mortal Remains to be Donated to Govt Hospital for Research

The mortal remains of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be handed over to state government-run NRS Medical College and Hospital

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, ex-Bengal Chief Minister, dies in Kolkata at 80
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, ex-Bengal Chief Minister, dies in Kolkata at 80 | Image: X
15:57 IST, August 8th 2024