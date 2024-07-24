sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:04 IST, July 24th 2024

Budget 2024-25 Allocates Funds to Construct 1 Crore Houses in Cities: Manohar Lal

Manohar Lal hailed the 2024-25 Budget as people-centric, saying the central government has taken care of every section of society, especially women and farmers.

Manohar Lal Khattar
Budget 2024-25 Allocates Funds to Construct 1 Crore Houses in Cities: Manohar Lal | Image: PTI
21:04 IST, July 24th 2024