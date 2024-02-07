Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, in Parliament on February 1. Nirmala Sitharaman began her budget speech at Lok Sabha at 11am. The interim budget comes just ahead of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held later this year. The interim budget will help to run the country till the next government comes to power.

While focusing on domestic tourism, the Union Finance Minister said that the budget will have provisions to boost the tourism in the country. Sitharaman also mentioned Lakshadweep in her Budget speech as she talked about tourism. By underlining the significance of infra and connectivity she said, “To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep.”

Highlighting the influx in the number of domestic tourists she added,” Our economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism. Our middle class also now aspires to travel and explore. Tourism and spiritual tourism has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship.”

Advertisement

“States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at global scales. A framework for rating of the centres, based on quality of facilities and services will be established. Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to states for financing such development on a matching basis” she further added.

“The outlay for infrastructure has been increased to Rs 11.11 lakh crores in FY25,”said FM Sitharaman.

Advertisement