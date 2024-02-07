English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Budget 2024: Tourism Has Tremendous Opportunities for Local Entrepreneurship, Says Sitharaman

While focusing on domestic tourism, the Union Finance Minister said that the budget will have provisions to boost domestic tourism.

Digital Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget speech | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, in Parliament on February 1. Nirmala Sitharaman began her budget speech at Lok Sabha at 11am. The interim budget comes just ahead of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held later this year. The interim budget will help to run the country till the next government comes to power.


Nirmala Sitharaman’s travel push

While focusing on domestic tourism, the Union Finance Minister said that the budget will have provisions to boost the tourism in the country. Sitharaman also mentioned Lakshadweep in her Budget speech as she talked about tourism. By underlining the significance of infra and connectivity she said, “To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep.”

Highlighting the influx in the number of domestic tourists she added,” Our economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism. Our middle class also now aspires to travel and explore. Tourism and spiritual tourism has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship.”

Advertisement

“States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at global scales. A framework for rating of the centres, based on quality of facilities and services will be established. Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to states for financing such development on a matching basis” she further added.

“The outlay for infrastructure has been increased to Rs 11.11 lakh crores in FY25,”said FM Sitharaman. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education29 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News30 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement