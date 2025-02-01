Budget 2025: ‘Very Good’: PM Modi Congratulates FM Nirmala Sitharaman In Parliament

Budget 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reportedly expressed his appreciation for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she presented the Union Budget for 2025-26 in Parliament. The Prime Minister congratulated Sitharaman, saying, "Everybody is praising you, the Budget is very good," according to reports. This marks Sitharaman's eighth budget presentation and the first for the Modi 3.0 government.

In a major relief for the middle class, the Finance Minister announced that taxpayers with salaries up to Rs 12 lakh would no longer have to pay taxes under the new tax regime.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that the Budget was "for the common man," with a special focus on the welfare of farmers, women, and young people. He described it as the Budget of 'GYAN' — "garib, yuva, annadaata, rani" (poor, youth, farmers, women).