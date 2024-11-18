sb.scorecardresearch
  Bulldozer Is On Standby In Jharkhand: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Big Hint In Poll-Bound State

Published 18:33 IST, November 18th 2024

Bulldozer Is On Standby In Jharkhand: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Big Hint In Poll-Bound State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a poll rally ahead of second phase election in Jharkhand saying bulldozer action is on standby in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Yogi Adityanath, bulldozer
BJP supporters attend UP CM Yogi Adityanath's rally for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Sahibganj on Monday | Image: ANI
