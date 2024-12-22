Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Bag Containing Jewellery

Varanasi: Car-borne unidentified assailants shot at a bullion trader and his son, and looted a bag full of jewellery from them in the Kamchha area here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Both the victims have been hospitalised and are out of danger, they said.

Around 3:30 am, bullion trader Deepak Soni (46), a resident of Gurudham Colony here, returned to Varanasi from Mumbai with the bag containing jewellery. He was returning home from Varanasi railway station on a scooter with his son when a car overtook them and its occupants opened fire at the Soni and his son, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi Zone, Gaurav Bansal.

Both Soni and his son were injured in the firing while the assailants fled with the bag containing the jewellery. The victims were rushed to the BHU Trauma Centre and their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.