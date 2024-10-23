Published 21:27 IST, October 23rd 2024
Bungalow In Shimla, Over 4 Kg Gold And More: Priyanka Gandhi's Staggering Wealth Revealed
According to her declaration, she had a total income of over Rs 46.39 lakh in the FY 2023-2024, including rental income and interest from banks investments.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bungalow In Shimla, Over 4 Kg Gold And More: Priyanka Gandhi's Staggering Wealth Revealed | Image: X- @INCIndia
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:22 IST, October 23rd 2024