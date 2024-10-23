sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bungalow In Shimla, Over 4 Kg Gold And More: Priyanka Gandhi's Staggering Wealth Revealed

Published 21:27 IST, October 23rd 2024

Bungalow In Shimla, Over 4 Kg Gold And More: Priyanka Gandhi's Staggering Wealth Revealed

According to her declaration, she had a total income of over Rs 46.39 lakh in the FY 2023-2024, including rental income and interest from banks investments.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bungalow In Shimla, Over 4 Kg Gold And More: Priyanka Gandhi's Staggering Wealth Revealed
Bungalow In Shimla, Over 4 Kg Gold And More: Priyanka Gandhi's Staggering Wealth Revealed | Image: X- @INCIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:22 IST, October 23rd 2024