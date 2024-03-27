×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Bura Na Mano Holi Hai: Netizens Split Over Girl Throwing Water Balloon Despite Filmmaker's Refusal

Holi Viral Video: The director was shown in the video addressing a Delhi girl and her family after the girl refused to stop throwing water balloons at him.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Netizens Split Over Bura Na Mano Holi Hai 'Attack' After Girl Throws Water Balloon At Filmmaker Despite His Refusal
Netizens Split Over Bura Na Mano Holi Hai 'Attack' After Girl Throws Water Balloon At Filmmaker Despite His Refusal | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Some people definitely don't realize that not every 'move' or 'attack' on Holi can be justified by the term 'Bura Na Mano Holi Hai.' Filmmaker Rohan Jain, who uploaded a video of his problematic Holi on social media, faced the consequences of the same 'lack of understanding.' 

The director was shown in the video addressing a Delhi girl and her family after the girl refused to stop throwing water balloons at him. What was even more "triggering" was the girl's family's backing for her "questionable" behavior. After the video went viral, opinions split. Some supported the girl, while others agreed with the director. According to the widely shared post, Jain was on his way to his relative's residence with a backpack full of pricey equipment. 

'@AbhishekSay' published the video on the social networking platform X, which was once known as Twitter. The video had the caption, “Filmmaker Rohan Jain was travelling to his relative's place in Delhi with his laptop, camera gear, drone. At the drop location, a girl almost hit water balloons on his bag. When he asked her to stop doing so, she threw even more balloons, and her family started justifying it.”

Advertisement

Many people are reacting to the video, which is becoming viral. While some condemned Jain for traveling with pricey equipment on the day of Holi, the majority of people supported the filmmaker and drew attention to the disturbing behavior the girl and her family demonstrated. The post received an incredible 1.6 million views after it was posted. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

2 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

6 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

7 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

7 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

8 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

17 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

19 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

20 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

23 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

24 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

27 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

28 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

29 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

31 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

33 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

Complaint Moved to HC

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo