Viral: Some people definitely don't realize that not every 'move' or 'attack' on Holi can be justified by the term 'Bura Na Mano Holi Hai.' Filmmaker Rohan Jain, who uploaded a video of his problematic Holi on social media, faced the consequences of the same 'lack of understanding.'

Filmmaker Rohan Jain was travelling to his relative's place in Delhi with his laptop, camera gear, drone. At the drop location, a girl almost hit water balloons on his bag. When he asked her to stop doing so, she threw even more balloons, and her family started justifying it. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/rM2qSVRpAj — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay)

The director was shown in the video addressing a Delhi girl and her family after the girl refused to stop throwing water balloons at him. What was even more "triggering" was the girl's family's backing for her "questionable" behavior. After the video went viral, opinions split. Some supported the girl, while others agreed with the director. According to the widely shared post, Jain was on his way to his relative's residence with a backpack full of pricey equipment.

'@AbhishekSay' published the video on the social networking platform X, which was once known as Twitter. The video had the caption, “Filmmaker Rohan Jain was travelling to his relative's place in Delhi with his laptop, camera gear, drone. At the drop location, a girl almost hit water balloons on his bag. When he asked her to stop doing so, she threw even more balloons, and her family started justifying it.”

Many people are reacting to the video, which is becoming viral. While some condemned Jain for traveling with pricey equipment on the day of Holi, the majority of people supported the filmmaker and drew attention to the disturbing behavior the girl and her family demonstrated. The post received an incredible 1.6 million views after it was posted.