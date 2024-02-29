English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Burger Singh, Hacked by Pakistani Group, Slaps Back With Humorous Response

Commenting on the hack, Burger Singh said it was not "losing sleep over it" and that it was aiming to make the chain "larger than the GDP of some countries."

Digital Desk
After being hacked by a Pakistani group, the Burger Singh website has now been restored.
After being hacked by a Pakistani group, the Burger Singh website has now been restored. | Image:burgersinghonline.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian fast food chain Burger Singh, on Thursday, said that Pakistani hackers had defaced the company’s website. The hacked website has now been restored and Burger Singh put out a light-hearted post on its social media handle, saying that its “digital hiccup is just that — a hiccup.”

"It seems our digital doorstep got a surprise makeover on the 27th of February, 2024, thanks to a special visit from our not-so-friendly neighbourhood web wizards, Team Insane PK, straight out of Pakistan…," Burger Singh said in its message to customers.

Advertisement

The hackers reportedly breached the website’s security systems and redesigned it on February 27, creating a digital graffiti wall on the website that displayed the hacker group’s actions.

"Our website didn't just get a new look; it got a whole new attitude, albeit one we didn't sign up for," the company said.

Advertisement

As for the cause, Burger Singh noted that this hack was likely a result of a “cheeky promo code” with “geopolitical flair” that it had put out some time ago which “landed better than we expected”. 

Instead of taking immediate actions to restore the website, the company said it kept the "graffiti up for a day — think of it as an open mic night for hackers. It's our way of saying, 'Take a good look, folks. Inspiration strikes in the oddest of places'." 

Advertisement

"As for our feelings towards the hackers, let's just say we are not losing sleep over it. We are too busy dreaming up the next big thing that'll make Burger Singh more legendary than the GDP of some countries (no names mentioned, of course)," it said.

The Gurugram-based fast food company further said, "Our journey is filled with more ups than downs, more burgers than breaches, and certainly, more laughs than worries." Burger Singh, founded in 2014 by two childhood friends, has stores in 50 cities.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

5 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

7 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

7 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

19 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

19 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

20 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: BJP Likely to Field Top Guns For Lok Sabha 2024; CEC Meet Underway

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Lanning, Shafali open for Delhi

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. After Pro-Pak Slogan, Karnataka Congress Leader Finds 'Pak Not Enemy'

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  5. Hacked by Pakistani Group, Burger Singh Replies with Humour

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo