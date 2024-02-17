Advertisement

Hailakandi, Apr 13 (PTI) Large quantities of Burmese betel nut, worth over Rs two crore in the international market, were seized from a train at Ramnathpur railway station in Assam's Hailakandi district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 560 bags of Burmese betel nut, weighing around 46 tonnes, from Bairavi-Silchar passenger train which was on its way to Hailakandi from Silchar.

The betel nuts were suspected of being smuggled from Mizoram to West Bengal.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said that investigation is on. PTI DG MM MM