Updated April 13th, 2022 at 19:20 IST
Burmese betel nuts seized from passenger train in Assam
Burmese betel nuts seized from passenger train in Assam
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Hailakandi, Apr 13 (PTI) Large quantities of Burmese betel nut, worth over Rs two crore in the international market, were seized from a train at Ramnathpur railway station in Assam's Hailakandi district on Wednesday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 560 bags of Burmese betel nut, weighing around 46 tonnes, from Bairavi-Silchar passenger train which was on its way to Hailakandi from Silchar.
Advertisement
The betel nuts were suspected of being smuggled from Mizoram to West Bengal.
Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said that investigation is on. PTI DG MM MM
Advertisement
Published April 13th, 2022 at 19:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
US Sanctions Against Yemen's Houthis Take EffectWorld40 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.