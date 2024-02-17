Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 13th, 2022 at 19:20 IST

Burmese betel nuts seized from passenger train in Assam

Burmese betel nuts seized from passenger train in Assam

Press Trust Of India
Hailakandi, Apr 13 (PTI) Large quantities of Burmese betel nut, worth over Rs two crore in the international market, were seized from a train at Ramnathpur railway station in Assam's Hailakandi district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 560 bags of Burmese betel nut, weighing around 46 tonnes, from Bairavi-Silchar passenger train which was on its way to Hailakandi from Silchar.

The betel nuts were suspected of being smuggled from Mizoram to West Bengal.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said that investigation is on. PTI DG MM MM

Published April 13th, 2022 at 19:20 IST

