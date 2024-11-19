sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:48 IST, November 19th 2024

Breaking: Bus Fire in Dhaula Kuan Area, Delhi; Firefighters on Scene

A bus caught fire in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area. Two fire tenders were dispatched. Details are awaited from Delhi Fire Service.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Breaking: Bus Fire in Dhaula Kuan Area, Delhi; Firefighters on Scene
Breaking: Bus Fire in Dhaula Kuan Area, Delhi; Firefighters on Scene | Image: Republic
21:48 IST, November 19th 2024