Published 15:12 IST, July 26th 2024

Businessman Abducted in UP's Gonda, Family Receives Ransom Call

A businessman has been allegedly kidnapped, and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh from his family members

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kidnaping
A businessman here has been allegedly kidnapped and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh from his family members
  • 1 min read
