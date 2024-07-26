Published 15:12 IST, July 26th 2024
Businessman Abducted in UP's Gonda, Family Receives Ransom Call
A businessman has been allegedly kidnapped, and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh from his family members
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A businessman here has been allegedly kidnapped and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh from his family members,
