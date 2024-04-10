Advertisement

Students and in the working culture, sometimes we saw people denied entry for being dressed inappropriately. But have you seen anyone not get into the metro just because of an unbuttoned shirt? In a recent scenario, coming from the most developed city in India, Bengaluru, Here, a young man was stopped from boarding a metro train at the Doddakallasandra Metro Station by BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) just because of his unbuttoned shirt.



As told by people who witnessed this incident, the officials told the man to button up his shirt and come back with appropriate attire; otherwise, he wouldn’t be allowed in the station premises. It went big when the fellow travellers intervened, and one of them captured the video and shared it on social media sites.



One user on social media posted the video and wrote a caption that read, “Location Doddakallasandra metro. One more incident of cloth/attire related incident happened in front of me just now. A labourer was stopped & told to stitch up his top two buttons…When did Namma metro become like this!!?”

When did Namma metro became like this!!? @OfficialBMRCL @Tejasvi_Surya pic.twitter.com/4hB8Z6Q2gT — Old_Saffron(ಮೋದಿಯ ಪರಿವಾರ/Modi's Family) (@TotagiR) April 7, 2024



The passenger also tagged the official handles of Bengaluru Metro and MP Tejasvi Surya.



Further responding to the controversy, the BMRCL pointed out their commitment to treat all of the passengers equally. One official cleared out and said, “No differentiation will be made on the basis of whether the passengers are rich or poor, men or women.” Moreover, the official also explained that there was some suspicion about the state of the passenger, which can lead to concerns about the potential problems for other passengers.



Well, this is a second case in a little time when it comes to how the BMRCL treats its passengers. The first incident happened when a farmer was denied entry onto a train due to his torn attire and carrying a bag on his head.