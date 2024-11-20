Published 22:56 IST, November 20th 2024
Bypolls See 50-70% Turnout Amid Complaints, Clashes, and EC Action
Bypolls in 15 assembly seats across 4 states recorded 50-70% turnout amid clashes, voter ID complaints, and EC suspending 5 police officers for violations.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bypolls See 50-70% Turnout Amid Complaints, Clashes, and EC Action | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:56 IST, November 20th 2024