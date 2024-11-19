Published 19:19 IST, November 19th 2024
Bypolls to be Held in 15 Seats Across 4 States on Wednesday
Bypolls for 15 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand will take place on Wednesday, with votes being counted on November 23.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bypolls in 15 seats in 4 states on Wednesday | Image: PTI
19:18 IST, November 19th 2024