sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 19:19 IST, November 19th 2024

Bypolls to be Held in 15 Seats Across 4 States on Wednesday

Bypolls for 15 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand will take place on Wednesday, with votes being counted on November 23.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
bypolls
Bypolls in 15 seats in 4 states on Wednesday | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:18 IST, November 19th 2024

BJP Congress Punjab Kerala NDA