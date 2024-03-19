The Supreme Court had earlier informed that as many as 237 petitions have been filed against CAA Rules 2024. | Image:PTI/File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear pleas seeking stay on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, on Tuesday. The court had earlier informed that as many as 237 petitions have been filed against CAA Rules 2024, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the entire batch will be listed for hearing.

Kerala-based party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had on last Tuesday also filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Senior advocate Kapil Sibal will appear for the IUML. Sibal had submitted that once Indian citizenship has been granted to migrant Hindus, it cannot be taken back, and so an early hearing was warranted.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament. The decision coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections sparked furious reaction from various quarters, with Kerala and West Bengal Chief Ministers outrightly rejecting the policy in their respective states.

Submitting the anti-CAA response, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said, "The action of the central government, which notified the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the elections, is to disturb the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding the amendment of the Citizenship Act just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections."

The CAA aims to give citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Sikhs and who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

