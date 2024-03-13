×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Delhi HC Asks DDA Not To Take Coercive Action Against Hindu Refugees At Majnu Ka Tila

The court has issued directions to the DDA that the refugee camp will not be moved till an alternate shelter plan is created for the refugees

Reported by: Nikita Sahay
CAA: Delhi Delhi HC For Refugees Of Majnu Ka Tila
CAA News: Delhi HC For Refugees Of Majnu Ka Tila | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

 New Delhi: After the landmark announcement of the implementation of CAA across the country, now it is the Delhi High Court that has provided a big sigh of relief to Hindu refugees as it passed a directive on Wednesday to the Delhi Development Authority that no coercive action is to be taken against the 12-yr-old refugee camp of Pakistani Hindus on Majnu ka Tila near the Yamuna river.

The court has issued directions to the DDA that the refugee camp will not be moved till an alternate shelter plan is created for the refugees.

Advertisement

The court was dealing with a plea moved by one Ravi Ranjan Singh against the demolition drive, as on March 4, the DDA had put out Public notice all across the refugee camp asking the inhabitants to move out as early as 6th of March, failing which the DDA would demolish the same. 

Advertisement

Singh's counsel had submitted that the Pakistani Hindu Refugees have been living in Majnu Ka Tilla for many years, with basic facilities being provided by the authorities. According to Dharmvir Solanki, founder and in-charge of the Majnu ka tila refugee camp and a refugee himself,  it has been a tough journey for them since they moved across the border from Pakistan to New Delhi through Rajasthan in the year 2011. In Solanki's words, "We were living through hell in Pakistan. The Hindus were bullied, and harassed so many of our families have harrowing stories to tell. Our daughters as young as 10 years of age were being forcibly converted to Islam and also trafficked. Not just that, we were forced to eat Cow meat."

A major political furore has also broken out since the Indian govt decided to officially implement the CAA, the Citizenship Amendment Act, only a couple of days ago. Calling it an election agenda, the Delhi Chief Minister even went ahead and said, “The BJP has no jobs for our youth but are calling in Pakistanis from across the border and making them settle here”

Advertisement


Leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and WB CM Mamata Banerjee have also shared anti-CAA sentiments

According to BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdev, “The opposition parties are just distorting the facts of CAA. Either they are unaware of what it consists of or they simply don't wish to know and peddle blatant lies. CAA is to give citizenship and not to take it away.”

Advertisement

While authorities say that Indian  Muslims have nothing to fear regarding CAA, the I.N.D.I bloc parties have been nevertheless parroting the same. With the implementation of the historic Citizenship Amendment Act and also now the High Court's verdict on the DDA demolition drive on the refugee camp, for now, the refugees are heaving a sigh of relief.

The Pakistani Hindu refugees have been living in Yamuna floodplains since 2011. The high court's direction to stay the demolition till an alternative shelter option has raised some hope for these 800-odd people while the Next hearing is scheduled for March 19. It is to be noted that CAA grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Parsis, Christians, Jain, Sikhs and Buddhists coming in from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. This announcement has undoubtedly created a major stir across the country with India witnessing nationwide celebrations while voices of protest and dissent, mostly political continue to create some noise.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

3 minutes ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

3 minutes ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

7 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

8 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

9 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

12 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

14 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

19 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

21 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

24 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

26 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

27 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

28 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

31 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

31 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

36 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News2 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo