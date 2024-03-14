×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

CAA Explainer with Top Jurist Harish Salve | EXCLUSIVE

Former Solicitor General Harish Salve in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arab Goswami shares his views on CAA.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Harish Salve in Republic Summit
रिपब्लिक समिट में हरीश साल्वे | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Solicitor General, Senior Advocate in Supreme Court and King's Counsel Harish Salve in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami explained the nuances of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).  “Every country has to balance its priorities. India is doing its bit to help distressed people in our neighbourhood,” Salve said in an exclusive interaction with Arnab. 

“Let me deal with it at two levels: Discrimination in a larger political sense and discrimination in what I call, in a narrower constitutional sense," Salve said while explaining the new citizenship rules.  

Advertisement

The senior advocate said, "I would not use the word discrimination because every country has to balance priorities. We would like to help our neighbours and people in distress. We are struggling to come out of poverty and are heading towards becoming a developing country. How much we can reach out to people from other distressed parts of the world and how many tears can we wipe, is a matter of balancing priorities. That's an argument of policies. Some can say India should have an open-door policy for its neighbours. Some from the Western world or more developed countries can say that infliction starts with open-door (policy); that's a policy argument."  

He added, “Discrimination is the word, which reigns false in this. There are international conventions for the grant of asylum. We are not a party to it. Even if the world has international conventions, rules are to be followed. That's a political argument.”

CAA Explainer with Harish Salve | WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW 

Earlier in the day, while speaking to ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had affirmed that the CAA will never be taken back. "This is our sovereign right to ensure Indian citizenship in our country, we will never compromise on it and CAA will never be taken back," Amit Shah said.

Advertisement

While several persecuted minorities are celebrating the government’s decision, opposition leaders from the INDI alliance have seen red over the implementation of the landmark law.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

a few seconds ago
Matka Kulfi

Traditional Matka Kulfi

3 minutes ago
Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

6 minutes ago
Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat Routes

12 minutes ago
BluSmart

BluSmart’s EV fleet

21 minutes ago
Harish Salve

CAA Explainer

21 minutes ago
BluSmart and Tata Power

BluSmart Tata Power

25 minutes ago
Delhi metro viral video

Delhi Metro Viral video

32 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

34 minutes ago
OTT Censorship

OTT Censorship Explained

36 minutes ago
inDrive

inDrive raises $150 mn

39 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani

Celebs At Yodha Premiere

41 minutes ago
Electoral Bonds Data From SBI Uploaded On EC Website

Electoral Bonds

an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie

Priyanka-Malti In India

an hour ago
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Pak airlines instruction

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

रामनवमी-नवरात्रि

an hour ago
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy Earns Record

an hour ago
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.

Mamata Sustains Injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News9 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News9 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo