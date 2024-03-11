×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal For Eligible Refugees to Apply For Indian Citizenship

After the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the MHA has launched a web portal for the eligible refugees to apply for Indian citizenship.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
CAA in India
CAA implemented in India | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MHA Implements CAA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belonging to six communities including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians. Meanwhile, after the historic decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, the MHA has also launched a web portal, where the eligible refugees can apply for citizenship.

As per information, the Ministry of Home Affairs has readied a portal for the convenience of the applicants as the entire process will be online.

Advertisement

CAA-2019 will grant Indian citizenship to refugees from neighbouring countries

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the government will be notifying the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. “These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship,” the MHA official stated.

Advertisement

“The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided,” the MHA spokesperson added.

It is being said that the applicants will have to declare the year when they entered India without travel documents.
 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info14 minutes ago

  2. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal to Apply For Citizenship

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo