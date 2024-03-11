Advertisement

MHA Implements CAA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belonging to six communities including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians. Meanwhile, after the historic decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, the MHA has also launched a web portal, where the eligible refugees can apply for citizenship.

As per information, the Ministry of Home Affairs has readied a portal for the convenience of the applicants as the entire process will be online.

CAA-2019 will grant Indian citizenship to refugees from neighbouring countries

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the government will be notifying the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. “These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship,” the MHA official stated.

“The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided,” the MHA spokesperson added.

It is being said that the applicants will have to declare the year when they entered India without travel documents.

