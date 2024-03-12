CAA LIVE: Muslim Body Files Plea in SC Seeking Stay on Implementation; Security Tightened in Delhi

Advertisement

CAA LIVE News Updates: A day after the Narendra Modi-led Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), heavy police force was deployed around Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday morning while security was tightened across the national capital with paramilitary personnel conducting patrols and flag marches. A section of Jamia Millia Islamia students held a protest against CAA implementation on the campus on Monday evening, following which security was beefed up and paramilitary personnel deployed, a senior police officer said. In early 2020, the city witnessed communal riots in its northeastern parts over the issue in which 53 people were killed and over 500 injured.

#WATCH | Delhi Police and RAF hold flag march in Delhi's Welcome area following the implementation of CAA pic.twitter.com/4utifM9MG9 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

The CAA bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, leading to protests across the country, including Delhi which witnessed months-long anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020 with Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh being the epicentres of the stir. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on CAA.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Notified: Here Are The LIVE Updates

How eligible individuals can apply for Indian citizenship?: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided a web portal (https:/indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in) on which people persecuted from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh on religious grounds of six minority communities – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians-- can apply to avail Indian citizenship.

IUML Knocks on SC's Door: Indian Union Muslim League files plea before Supreme Court seeking stay on the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules 2024. Plea seeks a stay on the continued operation of the impugned provisions of Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019; and Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024. The plea says the Act and Rules would result in valuable rights being created and citizenship being granted to persons belonging to only certain religions, thereby resulting in a “fait accompli situation”, during the pendency of the present Writ Petition.

Anil Vij on CAA: Speaking to reporters, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, "...Those who could not come to India at the time of partition and were persecuted on the basis of religion in these different countries. People who came to India before 2014 had no rights here, so PM Modi has done a good job by giving them citizenship so that they can also live their lives with dignity and raise their children."

'CAA Not Against Minority': BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "CAA rules have been made. For this, we thank our Government of India, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. I would like to say very humbly that CAA is not against the minority of the country. Its only objective is to help the Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains, who are suffering in the neighbouring countries, that they come to India and facilities should be given to them..."

Opposition Questions Centre: On the CAA notification, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, “...Why are you considering only Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan? Why did you not include Sri Lanka? There are several such questions. But my question is why did you take 4 years and 3 months? Why did the rule not come earlier?... Now, when there is an atmosphere of elections in West Bengal and Assam - to create polarisation there, this has been done...They have just one goal, polarization at the time of the election...Hum Ram pujari hain, wo Ram vyapari hain. I have two 'Ram' in my name, we are all devotees of Lord Ram...”