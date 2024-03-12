Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday clarified some misconceptions regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. Since the bill was passed five years ago, some people have been spreading fake news, myths and misinformation about CAA.

Therefore, the Home Ministry has released multiple documents and social media posts for clarifications on CAA. In their latest release, the MHA has reiterated what the government has been trying to convey to people regarding CAA.

CAA: No Indian Citizen Would be Asked to Prove Citizenship

In a release titled ‘Positive narrative on Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019’, the MHA has made a statement that no Indian citizen would be asked to provide any documents to prove their citizenship. This includes Muslims who are existing Indian citizens.

“Without curtailing the freedom and opportunity of Indian Muslims to enjoy their rights as they have been usually practicing and entertaining since Independence like other Indian citizens belonging to other religions, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) 2019 has reduced the qualification period of application for citizenship from 11 to 5 years for the beneficiaries who had persecuted on religious grounds in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan and who had entered India on or before December 31, 2014 with an aim to show a generous treatment to them as compensation for appeasing their persecution,” said the MHA.

MHA on the implications of CAA for Muslims who have been living in India

“Indian Muslims need not worry as CAA has not made any provision to impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the present 18 crore Indian Muslims, who have equal rights like their Hindu counterparts. No Indian citizen would be asked to produce any document to prove his citizenship after this Act,” said the Home Ministry.

The MHA also posted on X about ‘Misconceptions About Citizenship Amendment Act’. The ministry said on X, “Many misconceptions have been spread regarding the #CAA. It will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen, irrespective of religion. Eligible persons under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on - https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in .”

CAA was notified on March 11 in India. As per the law under CAA, non-Muslim migrants from India’s neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can apply for Indian citizenship, provided they meet certain specified criteria and are able to provide document proof of their residency in the three countries.