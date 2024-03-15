CAA Protest: Church Calls For 'Prayer & Fasting' on Mar 22 in Bengaluru, Says 'Oppn Being Hounded'

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based Archbishop office on Friday urged the people to observe ‘prayers and fasting’ on March 22 to mark protest against the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Archbishop of Bengaluru, mentioned in an official letter, that systematic attempts are being made to deprive millions of Indians of their citizenship rights.

It added that 'such attempts have become an integral part of the carefully crafted campaign by devisive forces to undermine the constitution.'

The letter further added that ‘democratic institutions of the country are weakening, the federal structure is being relentlessly undermined, the media has been co-opted, the investigating agencies are turned into tools in the hands of the dominant class to harass and hound all opposition.’

"It is in response to this frightening situation that the recent meeting of the CBCI in Bangalore has come out with an appeal to the People of God to observe Friday, 22 March 2024 as a Day of Prayer and Fasting for peace and harmony in our Country," the letter reads.

“Prayer and fasting is the most powerful and effective means in our hands who have committed ourselves to pursue the path of truth, non-violence, healing, justice and reconciliation in courageously combating the forces of falsehood, violence, destruction, conflict and division,” it added.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament. The decision coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections sparked furious reaction from various quarters, with Kerala and West Bengal Chief Ministers outrightly rejecting the policy in their respective states.

Submitting the anti-CAA response, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The action of the central government, which notified the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the elections, is to disturb the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding the amendment of the Citizenship Act just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections."