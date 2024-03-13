Advertisement

New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 was notified on March 11, 2024 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Government of India. CAA is applicable for persons belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian religion who have migrated to India on account of religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Such migrants to India can apply for Indian citizenship, provided they entered India before December 31, 2014. These people could have entered India with or without travel documents.

However, there are certain documents needed to be submitted by these migrants in order to apply for Indian citizenship. As per the MHA, these are some of the documents needed under CAA to apply on its online portal at https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in/. There will be some documents required from India and others from the country of the applicant's origin.

Official Indian Documents needed to apply for CAA:

Copy of the visa and immigration stamp upon arrival in India.

Birth certificate issued in India.

Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India.

Ration Card issued in India.

Marriage certificate.

PAN Card issuance document with the date of issuance.

Slip issued by Census Enumerators in India during census-related surveys.

Government-issued licences, certificates, or permits in India (such as Driving License, Aadhaar Card, etc.).

Official letters issued by the Government or Court to the applicant.

Land or tenancy records or registered rental agreements in India in the applicant’s name.

Any other document issued by the Central Government, State Government, Public Sector Undertakings, financial institutions, or Public Authorities.

Certificate issued by an elected member of a rural or urban body, revenue officer, or officer thereof.

Bank or Post Office account records in the applicant’s name.

School leaving certificate issued in India.

Academic certificates issued by schools, colleges, boards, universities, or government institutions.

Municipality trade licence issued to the applicant.

Insurance policies issued by Indian insurance companies in the applicant’s name.

Electricity connection papers, electricity bills, or other utility bills in the applicant’s name.

Court or Tribunal records or processes in India concerning the applicant.

Documents showing service or employment under any Indian employer, supported by Employees Provident Fund (EPF), General Provident Fund, Pension, or Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) documents.

Official Documents needed for CAA from the country of origin:

Passport issued by the Government of Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India. Birth certificate issued by a Government authority in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. School certificate or Educational certificate issued by the school or college or board or university authorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Identity Document of any kind issued by Government of Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh, or any other Government authorities or Government agencies in these countries. Any Licence or Certificate issued by a Government authority of Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Land or tenancy records of Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or great-grandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Any other document issued by a Government authority or a Government agency in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh, which will establish that the applicants are from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh.